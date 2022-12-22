BGL Insurance to create 300 jobs in 2023
Markerstudy-owned BGL Insurance has committed to boosting its headcount by 300 people next year.
The personal lines insurance firm detailed that the move was part of an “ongoing and ambitious growth agenda” and the roles would be across the business.
Markerstudy completed the purchase of BGL Insurance in May this year having first revealed the deal in January.
The jobs boost news came as BGL Insurance celebrated its 30-year anniversary.
The company was launched in 1992 as a call centre in Peterborough, when the business was known as Budget.
It has grown to almost three million customers
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
PFS blindsided over CII board takeover
The Personal Financial Society was blindsided by the Chartered Insurance Institute Group adding three new directors to its board yesterday.
SRG spent £58.9m on buys in 2021
Specialist Risk Investments, which trades under the Specialist Risk Group brand, spent £58.91m on five acquisitions in 2021, a filing at Companies House has revealed.
FCA warns of broker clone
The Financial Conduct Authority has warned of a clone claiming to be independent broker Stonebridge Corporate.
CII seizes control of PFS board
The Chartered Insurance Institute Group has appointed a majority of directors to the board of the Personal Finance Society in a move labelled 'disingenuous'.
Chris Haggart succeeds David Hopwood as CEO at Hedron Network
Chris Haggart, commercial director retail at Global Risk Partners, has been appointed CEO of Hedron Network.
Compass Network partners with PremFina
Compass Network, part of Bravo Networks, has partnered with premium finance provider PremFina with a three-year contract.
Qmetric swings to loss
Policy Expert owner Qmetric Group Holdings has posted a post-tax loss of £9.99m as gross written premium broke through the £200m barrier.
Cardiff City FC sue Miller over player death costs
Miller Insurance Services has been sued by Cardiff City Football Club over costs relating to the death of player Emiliano Sala.