BGL Insurance to create 300 jobs in 2023

Markerstudy-owned BGL Insurance has committed to boosting its headcount by 300 people next year.

The personal lines insurance firm detailed that the move was part of an “ongoing and ambitious growth agenda” and the roles would be across the business.

Markerstudy completed the purchase of BGL Insurance in May this year having first revealed the deal in January.

The jobs boost news came as BGL Insurance celebrated its 30-year anniversary.

The company was launched in 1992 as a call centre in Peterborough, when the business was known as Budget.

It has grown to almost three million customers

