PIB buys health and safety specialists Emprocom

PIB Group has bought Lincolnshire-based health and safety specialists Emprocom to add to its risk management division.

The deal follows on from snapping up Bailey Garner (Health & Safety) in April and takes the division’s headcount to over 100.

The consolidator detailed that Emprocom’s Carl Gryniewicz will continue in his role as director on completion of the takeover, working closely with Adrian Robinson, managing director for PIB Risk Management.

Established since 2008, Emprocom’s offering includes CDM (Construction Design and Management) and construction safety consultancy, appointed person service