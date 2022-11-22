Insurance Age

Romero boss urges brokers to donate as Kevin Sinfield raises £2m for MND charities

Kevin Sinfield
Romero managing director Simon Mabb has called on brokers and the insurance sector to dig deep and support rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield’s efforts to raise money for MND charities.

Sinfield, pictured centre, has completed seven ultra marathons in seven days.

Setting out from Murrayfield in Scotland on 13 November Sinfield and his team ran nearly 40 miles each day. They reached Manchester on Saturday where Sinfield was given a hero’s ovation from the crowd at the Men’s Rugby League World Cup Final at Old Trafford.

He had originally targeted raising £777,777 but at the time of writing donations had topped £2m.

The former Leeds Rhinos rugby league star, who also played for

