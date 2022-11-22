Romero boss urges brokers to donate as Kevin Sinfield raises £2m for MND charities
Romero managing director Simon Mabb has called on brokers and the insurance sector to dig deep and support rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield’s efforts to raise money for MND charities.
Sinfield, pictured centre, has completed seven ultra marathons in seven days.
Setting out from Murrayfield in Scotland on 13 November Sinfield and his team ran nearly 40 miles each day. They reached Manchester on Saturday where Sinfield was given a hero’s ovation from the crowd at the Men’s Rugby League World Cup Final at Old Trafford.
He had originally targeted raising £777,777 but at the time of writing donations had topped £2m.
The former Leeds Rhinos rugby league star, who also played for
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Most read
- Ardonagh free cashflow declines to £7.8m as debt payments rise
- CII denies exam costs are ‘far too high’ amid ‘recruitment crisis’
- The Needham Group buys Corporate Insurance Solutions
- FCA to release crucial personal lines value data ‘imminently’
- Circle grows turnover and profit
- PIB swoops for personal lines specialist Jigsaw Insurance
- Development Bank of Wales invests in start-up broker