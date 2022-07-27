Brokers urged to do more on carbon neutrality
Last August Vista pledged to become carbon neutral within 12 months.
Ruben updated that the firm had made “massive strides” and while it had not achieved the goal in full was well on the way with a plan to deliver.
“A lot of people shrug their shoulders and say ‘I’ll leave that to someone else’ but even we can do our bit,” he told Insurance Age.
In July 2021 the business used online tool Mycarbonplan with staff and estimated that it needed to offset 350 tonnes of C02 which it paid to do
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- UK General up for sale again
- FCA confirms 12-month implementation for Consumer Duty
- Concern raised over low rate of conduct reporting for GI staff
- Movo buys into insurtech Durell
- GRP achieves deal century with Woodward Markwell Insurance Brokers buy
- Romero sells Booking Protect to Cover Genius
- Software houses face regulatory oversight