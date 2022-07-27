Brokers urged to do more on carbon neutrality

Last August Vista pledged to become carbon neutral within 12 months.

Ruben updated that the firm had made “massive strides” and while it had not achieved the goal in full was well on the way with a plan to deliver.

“A lot of people shrug their shoulders and say ‘I’ll leave that to someone else’ but even we can do our bit,” he told Insurance Age.

In July 2021 the business used online tool Mycarbonplan with staff and estimated that it needed to offset 350 tonnes of C02 which it paid to do