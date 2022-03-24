Income and Ebitda soars in 2021 for Ardonagh’s advisory division and up in retail

Ardonagh has posted 28% income growth for its advisory unit and an 8.6% uplift in retail for 2021.

The advisory unit grew to £354.7m with Ebitda up £37.7m year-on-year to £108.2m. The increases have included a full year’s trading from Ethos Broking and Bravo Networks which joined in the middle of 2020 as well as growth in its expanding health, protection and employee benefits propositions.

Ardonagh bought Usay Group in the middle of 2021 as well as Hera Indemnity and Headley Group during the