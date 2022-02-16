Partners& adds to employee benefits proposition with buy and partnership

Partners& has bought Direct Healthline for an undisclosed sum and revealed a strategic partnership with Advo Group as it moved to expand its benefits business.

Royal Wootton Bassett-based Direct Healthline, led by Isobel Skeates, offers consultancy across the full spectrum of health, protection and wellbeing benefits. According to Partners& it has a strong reputation in the corporate benefits marketplace.

Partners& confirmed that all of the team will move across and report to Marcia Reid