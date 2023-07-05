Withers replaces Fletcher as Ecclesiastical schemes boss
Chris Withers is to head up Ecclesiastical Insurance’s schemes business following the retirement of Tony Fletcher, the insurer has announced.
He takes over the position of schemes and facilities director, having held the role of broker distribution director with Ecclesiastical since 2016.
Withers, pictured, previously worked as schemes manager and head of distribution at Covéa, and before that at RSA in a variety of business development and leadership roles.
Fletcher joined Ecclesiastical in 1988 from Norwich Union (now Aviva) and retires having led Ecclesiastical’s push in the schemes space since 2016. In his time with the insurer
