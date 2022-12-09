Pressures on fleet market push rates upwards

Figures from Acturis and opinion from market specialists indicate that fleet rates now look set to rise after many months of premium falls and stagnation.

Latest figures from the Acturis Commercial Lines Index show a small rise of 0.5% for Q3 2002, while in Q2, they fell by -2.1%. Since spring Q1 2020, fleet premiums have been trending downwards, with only two positive movements recorded since then (0.3% in Q1 2020 and 0.2% in Q2 2021) - this means the latest 0.5% is the largest, potentially signalling the corner has been turned.

Martin Heywood, fleet specialist and office manager for broker Bluedrop Services, said. “It’s happening quite slowly