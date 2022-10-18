Broker PI expert Inperio extends capacity deal with Accredited until 2027

Accredited Insurance (Europe), the wholly owned subsidiary of R&Q Insurance Holdings, has signed a long-term extension with professional indemnity specialist managing general agent Inperio (London).

The extension provides Inperio with £163.5m of underwriting capacity until 2027 and builds on the partnership launched in 2018, which has seen Inperio underwrite professional indemnity insurance for solicitors, IFAs and insurance brokers on behalf of Accredited.

Colin Johnson CEO of R&Q Accredited said, “Inperio was one of our first MGA partners and the relationship has gone from strength to strength. Since 2018 Inperio has not only impressed us with their detailed approach to underwriting, but