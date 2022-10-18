Broker PI expert Inperio extends capacity deal with Accredited until 2027
Accredited Insurance (Europe), the wholly owned subsidiary of R&Q Insurance Holdings, has signed a long-term extension with professional indemnity specialist managing general agent Inperio (London).
The extension provides Inperio with £163.5m of underwriting capacity until 2027 and builds on the partnership launched in 2018, which has seen Inperio underwrite professional indemnity insurance for solicitors, IFAs and insurance brokers on behalf of Accredited.
Colin Johnson CEO of R&Q Accredited said, “Inperio was one of our first MGA partners and the relationship has gone from strength to strength. Since 2018 Inperio has not only impressed us with their detailed approach to underwriting, but
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Commercial
Most read
- Insurers and brokers detail employee help amid cost-of-living crisis
- Biba vows to fight for brokers in FCA meeting on fair value assessments
- Stonegate BI judgement criticised for giving insurers potential furlough 'windfall'
- Aviva adds Dave Martin as Gareth Hemming exits
- NFP acquires one of the largest brokers in Staffordshire
- FR Ball announces merger with Wessex BS and acquisition
- Blog: Why the menopause is everyone’s responsibility