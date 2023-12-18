Freemantle to succeed Perry as FSB Insurance Services MD

FSB Insurance Service has announced that with effect from 1 January 2024, its sales director Katie Freemantle will take over the role of managing director.

Current MD, David Perry, will become CEO.

Freemantle was part of the broker’s launch team having moved over from Towergate in 2017 with The Federation of Small Businesses affinity scheme when the membership body decided to launch its own FCA-regulated start-up, Ruskin Square trading as FSBIS.

Ruskin Square was a joint venture between FSB and Markel Capital Holdings, with the latter owning 70% and its business partner the difference.

Freemantle was employed by Towergate for almost two decades