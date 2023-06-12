Interview: Clare Lebecq, SRG

Clare Lebecq has worked hard to get to the top. She tells Insurance Age her story and goals with Specialist Risk Group, and shares her views on diversity and inclusion and work culture.

Clare Lebecq knows what it’s like to graft to achieve success.

Lebecq took the Master of Business Administration degree while working full-time and as a mother-of-two. She believed it would help open doors to progress in her career and enjoy new challenges. And with Specialist Risk Group willing to sponsor the course, it was too good an opportunity to miss.

The MBA meant night college, long train journeys and after-work study.

At that time, I was still juggling my childcare. Being a mum