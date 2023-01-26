Miller restructures business into two divisions

Miller has revealed that it is realigning its business into two divisions, Miller UK and Miller International.

The broker will split its business to support its presence in both the UK and internationally.

Miller International will oversee all activity across Miller’s international offices, while Miller UK will focus on the London market and continued expansion in the UK.

Focusing on Miller International, according to the broker, will support continued international expansion.

Related James Hands to take over from Greg Collins as CEO at Miller

James Hands will succeed Greg Collins as Miller CEO