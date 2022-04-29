Matson flags M&A as key to Gallagher growth strategy

According to Matson the UK division “had a very strong quarter”.

Matson listed that UK retail delivered 10% growth and London Speciality, including its legacy UK-based Gallagher Re operations, achieved 17% growth.

Flagging the acquisition of motorcycle specialist Devitt Insurance he added: “M&A activity continues to be important element of our growth strategy.”

Continuing: “We are in advanced discussions with other UK firms and we expect to make further announcements in the coming months.”