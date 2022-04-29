Matson flags M&A as key to Gallagher growth strategy
According to Matson the UK division “had a very strong quarter”.
Matson listed that UK retail delivered 10% growth and London Speciality, including its legacy UK-based Gallagher Re operations, achieved 17% growth.
Flagging the acquisition of motorcycle specialist Devitt Insurance he added: “M&A activity continues to be important element of our growth strategy.”
Continuing: “We are in advanced discussions with other UK firms and we expect to make further announcements in the coming months.”
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Broker
Most read
- Blog: Helping clients adopt MFA as a critical layer of cybersecurity
- Property pricing up 9% in Q1
- Video Q&A with Mike Bottle, VP of Arch Insurance
- Aviva reveals scale of broker recruitment ‘headache’ threatening growth
- Zurich UK refreshes small fleet cover for electric vehicles
- People Moves: 25 - 29 April 2022
- FCA unveils enhanced oversight programme for newly authorised firms