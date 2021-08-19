Ardonagh reports rising income and Ebitda for H1 2021 as losses shrink

The Ardonagh Group has reported an increase in income and adjusted Ebitda for the six months ended 30 June 2021.

The consolidator said in a statement that income had risen by 33.4% to £433.2m (H1 2020: £324.8m), while Ebitda increased by 34.3% to £115.2m from £80.9m in H1 2020.

Meanwhile, operating costs also increased to £279.9m, compared to £224.9m in the first half of 2020.

In its investor report, Ardonagh reported a loss for the period of £41.3m, an improvement on the loss of £94.1m