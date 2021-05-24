Insurance Age

One Call confirms ransomware attack

cyber-attack
One Call Insurance has confirmed that it has been subject to a ransomware attack orchestrated by a criminal organisation.

As previously reported the Doncaster-based broker started experiencing technical issues on 13 May which left customers unable to contact the business via phone or live chat or login to its customer portal.

The broker said on Twitter on 21 May that all of its services were back up and running again.

Disruption
A spokesperson from One Call Insurance told Insurance Age: On

