Biba to open conference for extra day

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s (Biba) virtual conference will run for an additional day following technical issues when it opened yesterday (12 May).

The body confirmed that its networking platform would be kept open for an extended period in order to allow delegates more time to network.

Apologies

In a message to attendees the team stated: “Firstly, please accept our sincere apologies for the technical issues we encountered yesterday. We are pleased to say that once we overcame