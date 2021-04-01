Atlanta buys telematics broker Marmalade

Atlanta Group has acquired telematics specialist broker, Marmalade, for an undisclosed sum.

The broker’s 100 staff are all set to stay with the brand and will remain at its Peterborough headquarters following completion of the deal.

According to an Atlanta statement, Marmalade writes around 12,500 short term and annual policies a month. It also described the broker as “the market leader in learner driver insurance”.

The broker also offers annual and pay-as-you-go insurance policies which