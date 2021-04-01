Atlanta buys telematics broker Marmalade
Atlanta Group has acquired telematics specialist broker, Marmalade, for an undisclosed sum.
The broker’s 100 staff are all set to stay with the brand and will remain at its Peterborough headquarters following completion of the deal.
According to an Atlanta statement, Marmalade writes around 12,500 short term and annual policies a month. It also described the broker as “the market leader in learner driver insurance”.
The broker also offers annual and pay-as-you-go insurance policies which
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Axa branches to move to mid-market focus
- Towergate buys AFL Insurance Brokers retail book
- Advertising feature: An open letter from Bernard Mageean, CEO of Q Underwriting
- Call for clarity on final rules amid FCA dual pricing extension
- Marsh Commercial and DRP agree settlement in legal dispute
- East West collapse: Administrator report shows £164.7m deficit
- Aviva adds cyber product to Fast Trade