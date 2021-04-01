Insurance Age

Atlanta buys telematics broker Marmalade

Telematics
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Atlanta Group has acquired telematics specialist broker, Marmalade, for an undisclosed sum.

The broker’s 100 staff are all set to stay with the brand and will remain at its Peterborough headquarters following completion of the deal.

According to an Atlanta statement, Marmalade writes around 12,500 short term and annual policies a month. It also described the broker as “the market leader in learner driver insurance”.

The broker also offers annual and pay-as-you-go insurance policies which

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Broker

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Axa branches to move to mid-market focus
  2. Towergate buys AFL Insurance Brokers retail book
  3. Advertising feature: An open letter from Bernard Mageean, CEO of Q Underwriting
  4. Call for clarity on final rules amid FCA dual pricing extension
  5. Marsh Commercial and DRP agree settlement in legal dispute
  6. East West collapse: Administrator report shows £164.7m deficit
  7. Aviva adds cyber product to Fast Trade

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: