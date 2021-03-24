Aston Lark broker renovation portal “a good step forward”

The fresh broker portal covering Aston Lark’s Renovation Plan scheme will give brokers the opportunity to speed up responses for their clients

On March 22, Aston Lark launched a portal for their British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba)-approved insurance scheme, Renovation Plan, allowing brokers to instantly get quotes and buy renovation insurance.

Speed

Peter Blanc, group CEO of Aston Lark, told Insurance Age: “Brokers would complete a form, send it in and want us to get back to them