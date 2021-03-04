Third deal in a week for Aston Lark

Venture Insurance, a traditional personal and commercial broker, has joined the Aston Lark stable for an undisclosed sum.

It is the third deal this week for Goldman Sachs-backed Aston Lark which added MGA Magenta and Scottish broker Bruce Stevenson to its long list of acquisitions.

Aston Lark detailed that Venture advises on business risks across every sector and provides assistance with surveys, claims analysis and health & safety.

Expertise

It also has specialist expertise in Professional