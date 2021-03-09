Newbie news: Broadway Insurance Brokers

▶ Why did you decide to start up on your own?

I’d been in the industry for quite a while and I felt the market was ready for a reset. We launched during Covid. The entrepreneurial itch wasn’t going away and my feeling was that if a more boutique specialist corporate and private client offering could be designed for a particular audience group, which was entrepreneurs and individuals with complex needs, there would be demand.

▶ Where were you and what did you do before?

My first job in