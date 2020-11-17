Aon seeks European Commission approval for $30bn WTW deal

Aon has filed a merger notification in the European Commission, seeking approval for its $30bn purchase of Willis Towers Watson.

The filing, published on the Commission’s website yesterday (16 November), showed that the EU regulator is set to make a decision by 21 December 2020.

According to Reuters, the Commission can either approve the transaction with or without concessions after a preliminary review or, if it has serious concerns, open a four-month long investigation.

Merger

