The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.
The headlines this week were once again dominated by Covid-19, with brokers hitting back over business interruption following criticism of how the insurance industry has responded to the crisis.
Use the link to hear the Insurance Age team's thoughts and analysis.
You can also download the podcast to listen to later using the link in the player above or subscribe in iTunes and Google Podcasts.
Top five news stories for the week commencing 3 April 2020:
1. Covid-19: Industry "getting hammered" over business interruption, says Biba
2. Covid-19: Lloyd’s issues guidance to MGAs
3. Covid-19: Brokers demand flexibility from insurers
4. Covid-19: Insurers will need to "carefully consider" BI position, says Oliver Wyman
5. News analysis: Aon creates world’s biggest broker with Willis Towers Watson deal
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Covid-19: Industry "getting hammered" over business interruption, says Biba
- Covid-19: Lloyd’s issues guidance to MGAs
- Covid-19: Brokers demand flexibility from insurers
- Blog: Pandemic - what is covered?
- Covid-19: Insurers will need to "carefully consider" BI position, says Oliver Wyman
- News analysis: Aon creates world’s biggest broker with Willis Towers Watson deal
- Business Secretary states most firms have “not purchased” Covid-19 cover