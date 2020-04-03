Insurance Age

The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020

Top 5 News Podcast
  • Insurance Age staff
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.

The headlines this week were once again dominated by Covid-19, with brokers hitting back over business interruption following criticism of how the insurance industry has responded to the crisis.

Use the link to hear the Insurance Age team's thoughts and analysis.

You can also download the podcast to listen to later using the link in the player above or subscribe in iTunes and Google Podcasts.

Top five news stories for the week commencing 3 April 2020:

1. Covid-19: Industry "getting hammered" over business interruption, says Biba

2. Covid-19: Lloyd’s issues guidance to MGAs

3. Covid-19: Brokers demand flexibility from insurers

4. Covid-19: Insurers will need to "carefully consider" BI position, says Oliver Wyman

5. News analysis: Aon creates world’s biggest broker with Willis Towers Watson deal

