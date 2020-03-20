Covid-19: Confusion over rent guarantee insurance

Broker refuses to sell rent guarantee cover amid the coronavirus crisis as it forces landlords to evict tenants in order to kick in.

A broker has refused to sell rent guarantee cover amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis while others say there is confusion over the cover.

On 18 March the government stated it would take forward emergency legislation to suspend new evictions from social or private rented accommodations during the outbreak.

When it comes into force landlords will not be able to start proceedings to evict tenants for at least a three-month period.

Some rent guarantee policies cannot be activated until a tenant is evicted.

Unacceptable

In a LinkedIn post dated 18 March, Dan McDonald, commercial director at Everett Mead Insurance Brokers (EML), wrote: “With immediate effect EML are placing sales of Rent Guarantee Insurance policies on hold.

“It has come to light that in order for a policyholder to claim for rent guarantee on some policies they must start eviction proceedings against the tenant.”

He continued: “In light of the current Covid-19 situation EML cannot condone such action being taken against tenants for something that is totally out of their control. We find such a clause morally unacceptable in the current climate.

“We will not actively benefit from new insurance policies which could have an adverse effect on the lives of other people.”

In addition, the government stated that the three month mortgage payment holiday announced on 17 March will be extended to landlords whose tenants are experiencing financial difficulties due to coronavirus.

Other brokers echoed EML’s uncertainty around the product.

A spokesperson for Gallagher-owned Rentguard told Insurance Age: “We are currently working with our insurers to understand the implication on cover and will be contacting clients in due course.”

Madness

McDonald confirmed to Insurance Age that EML has stopped selling rent guarantee insurance in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

“The only way the rent guarantee extension can be activated is if the landlord has started proceedings to evict the tenant,” he said.

“We are refusing to sell this product as it sits at the moment, it would be madness for us to do so.”

However, he hoped the new legislation, if it goes through, will mean that the section relating to rent guarantee would not be covered for existing policyholders.

“If the government is prohibiting tenants’ eviction with this new legislation, as far as I can understand things rent guarantee is an area that would not be covered on certain policies,” he added.

