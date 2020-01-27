Aston Lark buys Isca Barum in first deal of 2020
Smallholding and farm insurance specialist brings £5m of GWP and 20 staff to Aston Lark.
Aston Lark has bought Isca Barum Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed sum.
Isca Barum offers products for both corporate and private clients across the UK, specialising in smallholding and farm insurance.
The broker, which was established 40 years ago, has a gross written premium of £5m and 20 employees.
Isca Barum is headquartered in Exeter and has a regional office in Barnstaple.
Peter Blanc, Group chief executive officer of Aston Lark, said: “We are delighted to welcome Bruce, Sarah, Andy, Simon and the whole team to the Aston Lark family.
“Isca Barum clearly shares our views around client service and we know that they’ll be a fantastic addition to the group.”
Bruce Archibold, managing director of Isca Barum, added: “We have been talking to Aston Lark for some time and over that period built up an increasing affinity with the way they work and with their people, who are all nicely grounded.
“We are looking forward to building on that from within the Aston Lark Group.”
This marks Aston Lark’s first deal of 2020 and follows its purchase of Wright Insurance Brokers in Ireland in December last year.
The consolidator had previously revealed plans to expand in Ireland after it bought Dublin-based broker Robertson Low last January.
Earlier this month Aston Lark created two executive board positions in Ireland, with Robert Kennedy taking up the CEO Ireland post and Mark Nolan joining as CFO Ireland.
In October last year the business also bought Lloyd’s broker Protean Risk.
This followed an investment deal which saw private equity house Goldman Sachs become the majority owner of Aston Lark. The deal is believed to have been in the region of £320m.
