Tasker set to make more specialist deals

CEO Robert Organ discusses the broker's acquisition strategy and details plans to make three or four more deals next year.

Tasker Insurance Group (TIG) is looking to extend its specialisms further following the deal to buy Vantage Professional Risks, according to chief executive Robert Organ.

TIG revealed it had bought the Worthing-based business, which specialises in medical malpractice and healthcare, earlier this month.

Organ told Insurance Age that this a new specialism for TIG, adding: “We had bits and bobs before, but with the team that has come on board we can now say we’re specialists.

“The rest of the business that we have can only benefit from having that capability in the group.”

Brand

According to Organ, the deal came about after he was introduced to Vantage’s managing director, Martin Swann, by an old colleague.

“I offered him a job and, long story short, ended up having the opportunity to acquire the business, which is great,” he continued.

A total of eight staff has moved across to TIG as a result and the business has already been rebranded to Tasker Professional Risks.

Integration

“We tend to move quickly with integration,” Organ noted.

“We’re different to consolidators that run multiple brands and businesses. We want to create one business across the UK, with different specialisms within it.”

He explained that the plan was to keep some of the non-Vantage trading names, including the Enhance brand.

“But Vantage is a bigger business that continues to trade elsewhere, so we wouldn’t want to use that brand. This was a standalone bit of that business.”

The new buy brought a gross written premium (GWP) of around £3m to TIG, which now employs 115 people and has total GWP of more than £50m.

Deals

Organ already has his sights set on making new deals and the plan is to make three or four purchases in 2020.

However, he emphasised that this would be done “selectively” and added that TIG’s strategy is not to purchase for scale, but rather to further enhance its specialisms – both existing and new.

“We want to add scale to the specialisms we already have, especially on the technology front,” the CEO continued.

“We need to embrace technology ourselves and make it easier for technology start-ups to work with us. We want to automate some of our processes a bit more.”

Footprint

Organ has previously stated that TIG is looking to expand its footprint across the UK. The firm currently has offices in Manchester, the Midlands, London, Kent and Lincolnshire.

The idea is to increase its presence in some of those areas, including the Midlands, and also to expand in the North East and South West.

According to the CEO, TIG is targeting businesses of a “sustainable size” with an ideal level of GWP at around £7-8m, but he stated that the cultural fit was more important than size.

This was TIG’s third deal this year and followed on from Hobbs Broking in Leicestershire and Lincolnshire-based Castle Insurance Consultants.

Team

Organ further explained that the business has grown organically by 20% so far this year and that this will continue to be a focus going forward.

In September this year, TIG hired Robin Thomson as MD for its retail broking business, Tasker Insurance Brokers, and Organ stated that as the firm grows it will need more management capability.

He concluded: “We will have senior people join us regionally and we’re looking for somebody to lead our broking business in Kent, but on the executive team we’re good at the moment.”

