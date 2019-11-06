Orbit Underwriting administration period extended
Administrators hope to add to the £7.43m already raised from the firm.
Orbit Underwriting has had its administration period extended by a year.
Documents filed on Companies House revealed that administrators for the wholesale broker have set a new deadline of 1 November 2020. The administration period was originally due to end on 2 November 2019.
Administration proceedings are being overseen by CG & Co.
An administrator on the case told Insurance Age that the extension was solely to allow CG & Co more time to realise funds from the business.
The extension was granted with the support of Orbit Underwriting’s creditors.
Background
Orbit Underwriting entered administration in November 2018.
A progress report published by CG & Co in June 2019 revealed that administrators had managed to raise £7.43m from the firm.
However, the document also revealed that administrators were struggling to recover some funds from the business: “There is limited information available in the company’s records in respect of outstanding insurance premiums that were due to the company and held on trust for the underwriter.”
In July 2019, a legal dispute between XL Catlin and Orbit Underwriting was settled in the High Court.
XL Catlin had accused the firm, and directors Stuart Lowe and Lee Stevens, of misusing funds in a trust account.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 1 November 2019
The Insurance Age team unpick the most popular news stories of the week, including the Gallagher/Ardonagh court case.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Wilby warns customers of fraudulent spoofed calls
- Macbeth makes first ever deal with CMJ Insurance Brokers buy
- Radius Payment Solutions buys The Burley Group
- Profits soar again at Kingsbridge Risk Solutions
- Gravity buys Hagley Insurance Brokers
- Russell Bence joins Blink Intermediary Solutions
- CII to auction historical fire marks