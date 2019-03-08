Broker Summit 2019: Motor insurance "will be blown away" by autonomous vehicles

Digital Partners CEO Andrew Rear tells brokers that the personal lines market will "substantially shrink" in the near future.

Data will be the most valuable asset in the insurance industry in the future, according to Andrew Rear, chief executive officer of Munich Re-owned Digital Partners.

Addressing delegates at the 2019 UK Broker Summit, Rear advised brokers to invest in gathering external claims and customer data in order to remain relevant in the insurance industry in the future.

Digital Partners works with InsurTech start-ups with the aim to innovate and digitise insurance to make the customer journey easier. It currently has 20 partners, mostly focused on personal lines and small business insurance.

Rear noted that while there is a lot of hype surrounding InsurTech, technology will “take over the world in the sense that every major participant in the insurance market will be working on different technology solutions”.

He urged brokers to think of InsurTech as insurance and technology coming together, noting that InsurTech start-ups “have an advantage because they don’t have lazy technology”.

Personal lines

In addition, Rear predicted that the personal lines insurance market “will shrink substantially and change completely” in the near future.

“Most personal lines insurers are either niche or heavily focused on motor, and motor will be blown away by autonomous vehicles,” he added.

In commercial lines, he predicted that the market would “consolidate around data”, with companies focused on creating better customer journeys.

“The InsurTech MGA and broker model will be dominating the market in the future, which is good news,” Rear stated.

“But the model needs to change from a focus on capacity to a focus on customers, because there will be money in bringing the right experience to customers,” he continued.

According to Rear, the insurance market could have its own “Uber moment”, but he noted that Uber hasn’t impacted the whole of the global transportation sector and similarly no InsurTech innovation will impact the whole of the insurance sector.

“Pockets of the market will be blown away by technology, but it will take longer for technology to reach other pockets of business,” he concluded.

