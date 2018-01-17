The Blog Spot: Accelerate now to stay in the game

Ida Axling discusses the impact of driverless vehicles on the motor insurance industry and why brokers should act now.

Ever since I started writing about insurance the question of how driverless cars will impact the motor sector has been the topic of many lively debates and discussions.

It would be ridiculous to deny that technology is quickly changing how we go about our day-to-day lives and that the world will be a very different place in just a few years.

However, the same questions that industry players were asking three years ago are still being debated today.

Who will be liable in the event of a claim, the insurer or the car manufacturer? If the manufacturer is liable, will insurers and brokers be cut out of the market?

Most people I have interviewed have had opinions on this, but they’ve been just that – opinions.

One can argue that the answers to these questions can only be found in the future and anything we say now is purely speculation.

Liability

Or so I thought. Last week I went to a lecture at Lloyd’s of London where David Powell, head of non-marine underwriting at Lloyd’s Market Association talked about automated vehicles and regulation.

Powell stated that The Autonomous and Electric Vehicles Bill, which includes the right of recovery for the driver if a vehicle is responsible for an accident, is currently going through Parliament and is set to be approved.

The Bill makes the insurer liable to pick up the manufacturer’s product liability claim and Powell highlighted that this means that insurers are being “kept in the game”.

And while he was speaking more to an insurer angle this is also good news for brokers.

Because if there is room for insurers in this new world – and it appears there will be – then there is room for entrepreneurial brokers as well.

Start innovating

The broking sector has a history of adapting to changing circumstances and I am confident this challenge will have a positive outcome. It will require thinking out of the box but I believe brokers will be able to carve a place for themselves in this particular distribution chain.

However, this will only apply if brokers start innovating today! It is time to come up with ideas now before it’s too late.

The government has recently made it clear that it will step up its investment in driverless vehicles and Powell highlighted that it was keen to embrace this technology without anything, including insurance issues, to get in the way.

So brokers – here is your chance to make sure you are still a vital part of the distribution chain and prove that you too are “still in the game”.

Ida Axling is a senior reporter at Insurance Age