Ten launches personal lines department

Network hires Carl Jones as head of personal lines.

Ten Insurance Services is launching a personal lines department based in Sutton Coldfield.

The appointed representatives network stated that the new department will transact business from February and that the move follows on from the creation of its private clients team in September 2017.

According to Ten, the new department will service most of its members. Ten staff will carry out the quotation, take-up and transaction, while client ownership will remain with the broker.

It added that network members who currently deal with personal lines themselves can continue to do so.

Staff

As part of the launch Carl Jones, previously a principal at one of its member brokers, has been appointed as head of personal lines.

Two other members of staff joined the Sutton Coldfield office at the start of January and the network said it expected one more to join before Easter.

Timing

Ten director James Sharp commented: “This particular initiative has been on the cards since 2014, but everything is a question of timing. And this is the right time.

“I have no doubt that this service will be welcomed by our existing members, whilst simultaneously helping to attract small and, currently, directly regulated brokers, towards the Ten AR proposition.”

He continued: “These established firms typically hold a fair proportion of EDI business, which needs to be incorporated into an overall solution.

“By centralising personal lines into a centre of excellence, we can improve steadily on the rates and discounts we receive from insurers, thus helping to retain gross written premium in the broker channel.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.