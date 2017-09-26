PIB buys specialist charity MGA aQmen Holdings

Deal is broker's eleventh in 17 months.

PIB Group has bought 100 percent of the shares of aQmen Holdings, the holding company of the aQmen underwriting group.

The broker stated that this was its eleventh deal in seventeen months, and follows its purchases of Franklands Insurance and Morton Michel.

According to PIB, aQmen is a managing general agent (MGA), which is based in Leatherhead and provides specialist insurance policies for charities and social enterprises as well as faith-based organisations and recruitment agencies.

It added that the MGA had been serving these markets for ten years.

Focus

PIB further highlighted that the move reflected its continued focus on specialist insurance market expertise, strong personal relationships and client service excellence.

In addition, it noted that the deal will “enable aQmen to continue its strong growth agenda”.

Managing director Nick Rudnai and the rest of the management team will continue to lead the business following the completion of the deal.

Strategy

Rudnai commented: “Being acquired by PIB is a fantastic endorsement for aQmen and our team will continue to support brokers and clients to achieve success in our specialist sectors.

“It’s clear to me that PIB can help us grow and improve our offering, and I am looking forward to aQmen playing its part in helping realise the group’s exciting plans.”

Brendan McManus, CEO of PIB, added: “Our five-year strategy is to deliver significant organic and acquisitive growth, including strong underwriting driven MGAs and binder management.

“I am extremely pleased that aQmen is joining the PIB Group. They are leaders in the charity and faith sectors with an excellent brand which PIB looks forward to supporting over the coming years.”

