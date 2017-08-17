Staysure snaps up travel rival Avanti

The Avanti brand will be kept.

Staysure has bought rival travel insurance broker Avanti for an undisclosed sum.



The over-50s specialist said the deal would result in “a considerable customer base” bringing the group to almost two million.



It added that the Avanti brand will continue to be managed as a standalone business under the guidance of managing director, Chris Little.



Growth

Avanti started trading in 2009 and as of 2016 had grown gross written premiums (including insurance premium tax) to £11.1m.



Staysure stated that the purchase would build its position in the over 50s insurance market as well as providing greater opportunities to cross-sell relevant travel, insurance and lifestyle products.



Fresh

Ryan Howsam, Staysure’s chairman, said: “This is a deal that we’re very pleased to have concluded and an announcement in what is set to be a landmark year for Staysure.



“It is a fresh statement of our intent to continue to lead the sector through growth in our specialist area of expertise and ongoing product innovation. The move will strengthen both Staysure and Avanti’s position in the market.”

Glen Smith, CEO of Avanti added: “I am proud of how the Avanti brand has grown over the past few years and the great customer service provided.

“I believe I’ve passed it on to a great new home which will see it go from strength to strength.”



