Blog: Is operational efficiency the new battleground for UK consolidators?

It is time to change the record on consolidation from talk of double digit acquisition multiples to evidenced efficiency improvements, argues Andy Fairchild.

After a decade or two, maybe it’s time for the sharp-suited M&A leaders to hold less sway in the UK broking consolidator board rooms.

Instead replaced by the operations leaders, in their rolled-up shirt sleeves, actually delivering on day-to-day operational improvements, often contained in those original acquisition business cases.

No more discontinuity of performance as another acquisition is rolled-in, instead gradual and evolutionary improvements, delivered by teams of people deploying