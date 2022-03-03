SSP adds Percayso Inform to platform
SSP has partnered with Percayso Inform on a data intelligence service that will initially be available to its brokers for private motor and commercial vehicles. It is anticipated that the service will be extended into home business later in 2022.
SSP explained that Percayso Inform provides data enrichment, sourcing data relevant to the client’s needs and said the platform was capable of handling tens of millions of hits per day.
SSP-affiliated brokers will now have access to data and insights
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Technology
Most read
- Amanda Blanc confirms Aviva move to 80 Fenchurch Street
- Analysis: FCA bares its teeth on residential property insurance
- FCA confirms scrapping bonuses
- Aon confirms cyber incident
- Aviva UKGI reports £318m operating profit
- RSA names Cath Frost as regions MD
- FCA dual pricing rules drive biggest monthly premium jump in eight years, says Consumer Intelligence