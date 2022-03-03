SSP adds Percayso Inform to platform

SSP has partnered with Percayso Inform on a data intelligence service that will initially be available to its brokers for private motor and commercial vehicles. It is anticipated that the service will be extended into home business later in 2022.

SSP explained that Percayso Inform provides data enrichment, sourcing data relevant to the client’s needs and said the platform was capable of handling tens of millions of hits per day.

SSP-affiliated brokers will now have access to data and insights