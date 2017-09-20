InsurTech Futures: Axa launches automatic compensation for late flights product

The product uses blockchain technology and will be available to UK brokers from 2018.

Axa has developed a product called Fizzy which enables customers to claim compensation for late flights automatically with payments going direct to their bank accounts, Insurance Age can reveal.

The technology is powered by blockchain and Axa said it is the first mass-market product of its kind to be launched in Europe.

Fizzy is currently being tested on flights between Paris Charles De Gaulle and the US but the plan is to bring the product to the UK by 2018.

It is hoped that Axa will then expand the use of the product via partnerships with other airline companies, travel agencies and airports.

Axa said that Fizzy will be available via brokers, travel agents and direct channels.

Blockchain is essentially a ‘chain’ of distributed ledgers which are shared databases comprising digital lists of transaction records. Identical copies of the ledger are ‘distributed’ among multiple hosts, who validate transactions written as ‘blocks’ through a consensus process. The blocks are then encrypted.

Compensation

The insurer noted in a statement: “The product uses blockchain to hold the policy holder’s personal details, policy terms and flight details and it tracks the flight departure and arrival times (through global air traffic databases) and automatically issues compensation if the flight arrives more than two hours late.”

Laurent Benichou director of R&D at AXA GIE, commented: “Fizzy is the first live blockchain-based product launched in Europe by a large cap and is one part of AXA’s digital transformation programme which aims to provide our customers with an improved experience. Through Fizzy, the (independent) smart contract, rather than the insurer, triggers consumer indemnification. I believe this is a new element of insurance architecture that will become mainstream in future offers”

“Initial uptake of Fizzy has been really positive and passengers like the simplicity of the product and the automation of compensation claims. We look forward to expanding Fizzy to new markets in 2018, including the UK.”

It was reported yesterday (19 September) that blockchain could change how claims are processeed and affect the broker role inthe distribution chain.

