FCA issues fresh warning on broker remuneration

Regulator issued new guidance on how brokers and providers can best serve customers.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has warned brokers regarding remuneration practices.

Guidance published by the FCA yesterday (19 November) stated that remuneration – including commission, profit sharing, fees and other benefits – should be collected in accordance with the ‘customer’s best interests’ rule.

The regulator highlighted that this rule bars remuneration which incentivises a broker to offer a product that is not consistent with a customer’s needs or a product where remuneration is not clearly related to the costs incurred by a broker in offering it.

The FCA also told brokers to pay special attention to fees which become payable after a customer has entered a contract, such as administration fees for mid-term adjustments.

Firms are allowed to charge different levels of fees to different customers, however, provided that the method of calculation is “fair” and does not conflict with other rules of conduct.

The regulator expects brokers to amend remuneration arrangements wherever a breach of the ‘customer’s best interests’ rule is identified.

Providers

Yesterday’s guidance also addressed the behavior of insurance product manufacturers.

The FCA said providers should create products with reference to how the entire distribution chain may affect their value. This includes any information on fees charged by intermediaries that a provider is able to obtain.

The regulator expects providers to be able to present evidence that these areas were addressed during the product approval process.

Harm to customers was suggested as a difference between risk premium and final selling price that bears no relationship to the cost of services provided by other firms in the distribution chain.

The FCA told providers that they must have processes in place for taking “corrective action” where products are identified as being harmful to customers. This includes intermediaries distributing products to customers outside the provider’s intended market.

In some cases, the regulator warned that providers should be prepared to withdraw a product from the market entirely or significantly change its distribution method.

Regulation

The guidance follows the completion of a thematic review on the general insurance distribution chain by the regulator in April 2019.

The FCA warned that it would “not hesitate to intervene” if it thought brokers and providers were failing to consider the value of services provided to customers.

Experts told Insurance Age that brokers should take a second look at their remuneration practices in order to avoid regulatory intervention.

In addition, the FCA is investigating pricing practices in general insurance as part of a market study.

An interim report published in October 2019 slammed the home and motor markets as not working well for all customers, suggesting that the regulator was considering an outright ban on dual pricing.

The market warned Insurance Age of “unintended consequences” following any regulatory intervention in pricing.

