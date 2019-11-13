FCA staff slammed for "shameful" behaviour

Watchdog responds to "unacceptable behaviour" as internal letter reveals "minority of colleagues" in the regulator's Olympic Park HQ have been defecating on the floor, stealing plants and abusing security and catering staff, according to reports.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has been forced to take action after its new £60m headquarters in London was left in a “shameful” filthy state, reported The Evening Standard.

The regulator’s chief operating officer, Georgina Philippou, said in an internal letter to staff seen by the Standard that she was “ashamed” of the behaviour of a “minority of colleagues”.

The misdemeanours listed included people defecating on the floor in toilet cubicles, urinating on the floor in the men’s toilets, stealing plants, and subjecting catering and security teams to verbal abuse.

Unacceptable

An FCA spokesperson told Insurance Age: “There has been a small number of incidents of bad behaviour towards our colleagues and building.

“We have a duty as an employer to highlight this sort of poor behaviour and our senior management are very clear it is simply unacceptable.

“We value all of our staff and it is only right that we call out poor behaviour when we see it. Judging from the feedback we have received on the article, our staff agree.”

The FCA relocated to the former Olympic Park in Stratford from Canary Wharf in the summer of 2018, and has previously revealed that running both centres during the transition period would cost £20m.

