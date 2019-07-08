Gresham Underwriting unveils product for sports and social clubs

MGA says policy was developed in response to broker feedback.

Gresham Underwriting has launched a new sports and social clubs product, available on its online quote system.

The managing general agent (MGA) stated that the policy had been developed in response to feedback from its broker partners.

It noted that brokers wanted more options in the market outside of schemes and affinities, allowing them to place business direct with the underwriter rather than often acting as a sub-broker.

The provider detailed that the product includes a wide range of covers designed for this sector of business but with the flexibility to consider any specific requests that may arise.

Network

Gresham product manager Mick Husband commented: “We have an open dialogue with our network and have listened when they asked us to research the sports and social clubs sector.

“We found that a high proportion of organisations within this sector trust their local broker to place their insurances, however there is a lack of viable options for brokers outside of schemes which often command high commission levels which in the end has to be paid for by the client.”

The business further explained that it is planning to launch several additional products in 2019.

Gresham is part of Tasker Insurance Group, and the MGA explained that the product had been developed by the in-house Tasker Technology Team.

Flexibility

Gresham chief underwriting officer Robert Munden concluded: “Being an MGA allows us the flexibility to develop products which meet our brokers’ requirements, however without the right team in place this is not always utilised to the fullest potential.

“We now have a fantastic team of people and resource which enables us to maximise on opportunities for our brokers.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.