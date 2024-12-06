No change to Premium Credit disclosure arrangements

Premium Credit is not asking distribution partners to make any changes to existing customer journeys after reviewing the implications of a legal ruling for commission disclosure in motor finance.

In a note to partners seen by Insurance Age the provider confirmed it was not expecting to make changes from its own perspective either.

The message, from chief commercial officer Jon Howells, set out that the firm had completed a detailed review of the motor finance ruling to understand “any potential read across into premium finance and the way it is sold”.

On 25 October this year, the Court of Appeal ruled in Johnson v Firstrand Bank Ltd, Wrench v Firstrand Bank Ltd, and Hopcraft v Close