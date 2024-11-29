CFC unveils new product aimed at mid-to-large tech companies

Specialist insurance provider CFC has launched what it describes as a “comprehensive insurance solution” for mid-size to multinational tech companies.

CFC’s new proposition delivers tech and cyber coverage to businesses with over $250m (£197m) in revenue. This includes costs associated with delays, mistakes, oversights and miscommunication along with other traditional and emerging risks that technology companies face.

We feel this is the right moment to diversify our portfolio and extend our expertise to larger corporate tech businesses

It also includes:

access to proactive cyber protection including vulnerability scanning, threat hunting, threat