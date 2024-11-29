CFC unveils new product aimed at mid-to-large tech companies
Specialist insurance provider CFC has launched what it describes as a “comprehensive insurance solution” for mid-size to multinational tech companies.
CFC’s new proposition delivers tech and cyber coverage to businesses with over $250m (£197m) in revenue. This includes costs associated with delays, mistakes, oversights and miscommunication along with other traditional and emerging risks that technology companies face.
We feel this is the right moment to diversify our portfolio and extend our expertise to larger corporate tech businesses
It also includes:access to proactive cyber protection including vulnerability scanning, threat hunting, threat
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Products
Rokstone launches disgrace cover
Managing general agent Rokstone has added to its contingency product suite with the launch of disgrace cover.
Rising Edge adds to employment practices liability insurance
Managing general agent Rising Edge has released a policy endorsement for its Employment Practices Liability Insurance, in move it said was in response to new UK employment laws.
Covéa promises brokers faster access with CDL home insurance tie-up
Covéa Insurance has promised brokers faster access to products and effective pricing as it launched its home insurance business on CDL’s Insurer Hosted Pricing hub, Insurance Age can reveal.
RSA claims PI first with product aimed at climate professionals
RSA has today launched a professional indemnity product aimed at climate professionals.
SRG adds Essex-based business as latest buy
Specialist Risk Group has acquired Essex-based One Claim Limited.
BMS unveils wine producers insurance Bacchus
BMS Group has launched BMS Bacchus, a stock throughput solution designed to protect wine across all stages of production, storage and transit, from harvested grapes to finished product.
Video Q&A: Hiscox head of private art and private clients Robert Read
Following the High Net Worth Forum, which was held on the 7th November in London, Insurance Age content director Jonathan Swift caught up with sponsor Hiscox’s head of art and private clients Robert Read, to discuss the state of the market.
Open GI expands panel with Commercial Express property owners
Managing general agent Commercial Express has joined Open GI’s commercial panel, the software specialists have confirmed.