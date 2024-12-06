Sabre to launch new online direct brand in Q1 2025

Sabre has revealed plans to enter the direct motorcycle market with an online brand in Q1 2025.

The plan was announced at a Capital Markets Event for investors and analysts yesterday [Thursday 5th December].

It also saw the management discuss the group’s ‘Ambition 2030’ strategy, through which it aims to deliver a profit before tax of at least £80m in 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate across the period of about 10%.

