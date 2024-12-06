Insurance Age

Sabre to launch new online direct brand in Q1 2025

Geoff Carter, CEO, Sabre
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Sabre has revealed plans to enter the direct motorcycle market with an online brand in Q1 2025.

The plan was announced at a Capital Markets Event for investors and analysts yesterday [Thursday 5th December].

It also saw the management discuss the group’s ‘Ambition 2030’ strategy, through which it aims to deliver a profit before tax of at least £80m in 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate across the period of about 10%.

Ambition 2030 

Sabre is in discussions with larger motorcycle brokers and confident of

