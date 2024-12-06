Sabre to launch new online direct brand in Q1 2025
Sabre has revealed plans to enter the direct motorcycle market with an online brand in Q1 2025.
The plan was announced at a Capital Markets Event for investors and analysts yesterday [Thursday 5th December].
It also saw the management discuss the group's 'Ambition 2030' strategy, through which it aims to deliver a profit before tax of at least £80m in 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate across the period of about 10%.
Sabre is in discussions with larger motorcycle brokers and confident of
More on Personal
Pen signs up to Flood Re’s Build Back Better
Pen Undewriting has signed up to Flood Re’s Build Back Better with all eligible new and renewing home policies automatically including the benefits of the scheme from 1 January 2025.
Brown & Brown adds to PCG buying employee benefits specialists Drewberry
Brown & Brown Europe has bought Drewberry adding another employee benefits specialist to Premier Choice Group.
Analysis: Aviva’s bid for DLG – what are the pros and cons for UK insurance brokers
The industry was abuzz last week with the ramifications of Aviva’s £3.3bn bid for Direct Line Group. Jonathan Swift reflects on the weekend’s developments, and what the deal might mean for UK brokers should the possibility of a green light gain momentum in the coming weeks.
Ageas promotes Beckett to MD of broker and partnerships
Ageas UK has appointed chief distribution officer Adam Beckett to the newly created role of managing director of broker and partnerships.
Industry reacts to discount rate change
Insurance industry specialists have welcomed the government moving the personal injury discount rate to 0.5% with PwC calculating it will lower motor premiums by £50 on average.
Personal injury discount rate shift will cut motor premiums, says PWC
The government will move the discount rate applicable to personal injury lump sum compensation payments to 0.5% as of 11 January 2025.
How do brokers strengthen their proposition as an attractive employer?
Five takeaways from the RSA-sponsored personal lines roundtable at Broker Expo
Policy Expert strikes £1bn co-insurance deal with Bridgehaven and Accredited
Personal lines specialist Policy Expert has added a second capacity provider in Bridgehaven as part of a new co-insurance arrangement with existing backer Accredited.