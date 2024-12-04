Pen signs up to Flood Re’s Build Back Better

Pen Undewriting has signed up to Flood Re’s Build Back Better with all eligible new and renewing home policies automatically including the benefits of the scheme from 1 January 2025.

Flood Re is a joint initiative between the government and insurers that aims to make the flood cover element of household insurance policies more affordable.

The Build Back Better scheme was launched in mid-2022 and is designed to reduce the impact of future flooding on customers by helping to strengthen their properties’ resilience.

It offers householders the chance to install flood resilience measures up to the value of £10,000 when repairing their properties following a flood claim, over and