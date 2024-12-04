Capacity to dominate PI market trends in 2025 as report outlines rate decline
Professional indemnity rates have fallen at a speed that has surprised many, according to the fourth edition of the UK PI Market report from law firm, Clyde & Co.
The publication – which surveys PI market professionals, including underwriters, claims managers and brokers – found that 56% of respondents expected there to be a levelling off of the market after two years of increases, with zero rates increases in 2024.
However, rates have subsequently fallen at unprecedented speeds, driven by the entry of new carriers or MGA capacity, according to Clyde & Co.

RSA targets writing to brokers in January on commission as NIG integration progresses
RSA will have harmonised its baseline commission tables by the end of this year, according to Laura Fox, distribution development director, in the latest integration webinar after the deal for NIG.
AbbeyAutoline buys Coleraine-based Wallace Insurance Brokers
AbbeyAutoline has bought the customer book of business of fellow Northern Ireland firm Wallace Insurance Brokers in its third deal of the year.
Brown & Brown adds to PCG buying employee benefits specialists Drewberry
Brown & Brown Europe has bought Drewberry adding another employee benefits specialist to Premier Choice Group.
Gallagher promotes three to RMD as Patterson takes North West chair role
Gallagher has promoted James Fletcher, Mark Kerry and James Murray to regional managing director roles, all reporting to Peter Matthews, managing director of the North for Gallagher’s UK and Ireland Retail division.
Analysis: Aviva’s bid for DLG – what are the pros and cons for UK insurance brokers
The industry was abuzz last week with the ramifications of Aviva’s £3.3bn bid for Direct Line Group. Jonathan Swift reflects on the weekend’s developments, and what the deal might mean for UK brokers should the possibility of a green light gain momentum in the coming weeks.
Allianz Commercial appoints regional head of multinational as Hegel promoted
Allie Chadwick has been named regional head of multinational in the UK at Allianz Commercial, effective immediately.
Review of the Year 2024: iprism’s Ian Lloyd
Ian Lloyd, CEO of iprism, reflects on integrating the MGA’s first acquisition, the over-use of the term AI and how he might shake the curse of ‘dad dancing’ by appearing on Strictly Come Dancing.
Sompo priortising regional hires and MGAs over expanding broker panel
Sompo International remains “open minded” to further regional expansion, but is happy to build on its existing locations in Birmingham and Manchester for now.