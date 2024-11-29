Rokstone launches disgrace cover

Managing general agent Rokstone has added to its contingency product suite with the launch of disgrace cover.

The solution, which also covers death and disablement, protects brands against the financial loss and reputational damage incurred when a disgraced celebrity can no longer be ‘the face’ of a brand, or be used for a marketing campaign to endorse or promote its products/services.

Doing business with celebrities can be both financially and reputationally costly, with numerous examples widely publicised across international and social media outlets.

The Aventum Group-owned MGA noted that in today’s