Beazley adds cyber and management liability products to broker platform

Policies are aimed at UK companies with a turnover of up to £350m.

Beazley has added two products aimed at UK-based businesses with a turnover of up to £350m to its broker e-trading platform myBeazley, Insurance Age can reveal.

UK brokers can now access cyber policy Beazley Breach Response (BBR) and management liability, which includes directors’ & officers’ insurance as well as the option to add crime and employment practice liability cover, via the platform.

Nick McGarey, Beazley’s focus group leader for international private enterprise and e-trading, said: “We have added two of our leading products suites to myBeazley, which can be sold separately or as a package.

“Our e-trading platform provides quick and easy quotes based on as few as four questions, allowing brokers to quote and bind policies for businesses with a turnover of up to £350m without the need to speak to an underwriter.”

Covers

The provider detailed that the management liability package also includes the following:

Website recovery – a technical support service to get clients’ websites up and running as quickly as possible after a denial of service attack.

Executive replacement - access to a £50,000 fund to cover the temporary appointment of a replacement executive.

Employment practices legal helpline provided by Clyde & Co.

Meanwhile data breach product BBR gives policyholders access to a number of pre and post breach risk management services designed to help an organisation prepare for, and respond as quickly as possible to a data breach or cyber-attack.

Beazley has previously added event insurance, medical malpractice, pleasure craft, professional indemnity and media & entertainment to myBeazley.

