Insurance Age

Beazley adds cyber and management liability products to broker platform

Computer mouse
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Policies are aimed at UK companies with a turnover of up to £350m.

Beazley has added two products aimed at UK-based businesses with a turnover of up to £350m to its broker e-trading platform myBeazley, Insurance Age can reveal.

UK brokers can now access cyber policy Beazley Breach Response (BBR) and management liability, which includes directors’ & officers’ insurance as well as the option to add crime and employment practice liability cover, via the platform.

Nick McGarey, Beazley’s focus group leader for international private enterprise and e-trading, said: “We have added two of our leading products suites to myBeazley, which can be sold separately or as a package.

“Our e-trading platform provides quick and easy quotes based on as few as four questions, allowing brokers to quote and bind policies for businesses with a turnover of up to £350m without the need to speak to an underwriter.”

Covers
The provider detailed that the management liability package also includes the following:

  • Website recovery – a technical support service to get clients’ websites up and running as quickly as possible after a denial of service attack.
  • Executive replacement - access to a £50,000 fund to cover the temporary appointment of a replacement executive.
  • Employment practices legal helpline provided by Clyde & Co. 

Meanwhile data breach product BBR gives policyholders access to a number of pre and post breach risk management services designed to help an organisation prepare for, and respond as quickly as possible to a data breach or cyber-attack.

Beazley has previously added event insurance, medical malpractice, pleasure craft, professional indemnity and media & entertainment to myBeazley.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Products

POLL: SEXISM IN THE INSURANCE INDUSTRY

Most read

  1. Marsh owner completes JLT buy
  2. Cyber row continues as ABI responds to Mactavish
  3. Phil Barton exits Jelf
  4. FCA confirms no deal Brexit rules
  5. CRL has deadline to replace Alpha policies extended
  6. FCA begins regulating CMCs
  7. Nexus buys Credit & Business Finance

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: