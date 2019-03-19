CFC unveils pollution liability product suite

Policies cover risks including environmental and natural resource damage and is available to SMEs and contractors.

CFC Underwriting has launched a liability product suite aimed at SMEs and contractors.

According to the provider the products address the core risks associated with pollution events, including clean-up costs, environmental and natural resource damage, third-party liability and emergency costs.

CFC explained that the policies are sold via brokers in a number of territories, with a particular focus on the UK and Canada.

Standalone

The provider further detailed that the offering is designed to offer protection for businesses operating from retail, commercial or industrial premises and/or performing contracting activities at third-party locations.

They are available as standalone policies and can also be written in conjunction with other CFC products.

Wayne Harrington, head of property & casualty at CFC, commented: “There’s a misconception that pollution liability is only relevant to high-risk industries, but businesses of any size or sector have a potential exposure.

“It’s apparent such exposures and the importance of pollution insurance can both be underestimated.”

