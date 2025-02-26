US parametric specialist buys Floodflash

Insurtech Floodflash has agreed terms to be bought by US parametric insurance specialist NormanMax Insurance Holdings.

Once approved by the Financial Conduct Authority, Floodflash will continue to operate as an MGA and Lloyd’s coverholder, and its product will continue to be available to brokers and customers in the UK.

Easy decision

Adam Rimmer, CEO and co-founder of Floodflash, pictured, said: “I am very pleased to share the news of the acquisition of Floodflash by NormanMax and can’t wait to work closely with Brad [Meier, CEO of NormanMax], and the NormanMax team.

“This was an easy decision: there are powerful