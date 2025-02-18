Insurance Age

IQUW launches ports and terminals product

cargo-containers
IQUW has launched a ports and terminals product, with the insurer claiming it will help brokers and clients manage their risks with cover for physical loss or damage to marine property and cargo handling equipment, business interruption and third-party liabilities.

The offering will be led by Ali Welchman who has been tasked with building the book. He moved from Markel last September where he was a senior underwriter.

Based in London, Welchman reports to Phil Furlong, deputy active underwriter, head of marine, energy and aviation.

Hires

The development follows a series senior hires within IQUW’s marine and energy team.

Head of marine, energy, and aviation claims Darren Stewart joined in November, Darryl Krobel came on board as marine, energy and aviation

Q&A with Andrea Wells of Premium Credit

Andrea Wells was recently recruited from Broker Insights by Premium Credit for its newly created role of head of regions and networks. In a Q&A with Insurance Age she shares her insurance market experience and plans for growing the business with brokers.

