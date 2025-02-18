IQUW launches ports and terminals product
IQUW has launched a ports and terminals product, with the insurer claiming it will help brokers and clients manage their risks with cover for physical loss or damage to marine property and cargo handling equipment, business interruption and third-party liabilities.
The offering will be led by Ali Welchman who has been tasked with building the book. He moved from Markel last September where he was a senior underwriter.
Based in London, Welchman reports to Phil Furlong, deputy active underwriter, head of marine, energy and aviation.Hires
The development follows a series senior hires within IQUW’s marine and energy team.
Head of marine, energy, and aviation claims Darren Stewart joined in November, Darryl Krobel came on board as marine, energy and aviation
