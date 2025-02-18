Moonrock launches drone product liability cover

Managing general agent Moonrock Drone Insurance has developed drone liability cover to protect manufacturers in the event of the devices causing harm to the public.

It is the first product liability offering from the specialist MGA.

The cover was developed to support the wider drone community and offers a range of hobby, commercial, and non-standard policies backed by A-rated capacity.

It is available via brokers to customers globally.

Apollo is providing the capacity for the product as part of Moonrock’s existing binder with the insurer. The MGA previously partnered with Apollo in February 2023, on a facility designed to provide cover for larger commercial