Saga confirms talks with Ageas over insurance “partnership”

Saga has today confirmed it is in discussions with Ageas with “regard to a potential partnership arrangement for its insurance business”.

The listed over-50s specialist made the announcement following a report on Sky News about a “long-term partnership arrangement” between the two organisations.

If successful, the deal could end long-running speculation about Saga’s future and its insurance interests.

Former Aviva group CEO Mark Wilson spearheaded an unsuccessful private-equity backed approach for the Saga Group in 2018.

Then, talks between Saga and Australian insurtech Open Insurance Technologies to sell its insurance business