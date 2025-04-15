Insurance Age

Ceta posts turnover and profit growth in run-up to sale

arrows-rise
Digital niche personal lines and SME broker Ceta Insurance grew turnover by 23% in the year parent Atec Group was bought by European private equity investor Perwyn.

A filing at Companies House showed Ceta’s turnover broke through the £20m barrier in the year ended 30 September 2024, reaching £20.44m.

According to the business, it was a result of continued organic growth across existing and new distribution channels.

The firm, which specialises in leisure and household in the retail and wholesale sectors, also delivered rising profits in the financial year.

Operating profit surged 26% year-on-year to £5.53m as post-tax profit jumped 10% to £4.12m.

Looking to the

